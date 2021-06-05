Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Trading 5.6% Higher

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76. 36,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 994,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177,146.90, for a total transaction of $31,000,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXLC. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth $11,025,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 392.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 164,612 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 57.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 150,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

