Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) & Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Head to Head Comparison

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) and Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Ipsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Clinical Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Ipsen N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Ipsen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92 Ipsen 0 5 4 0 2.44

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $24.55, suggesting a potential upside of 17.61%. Given Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is more favorable than Ipsen.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Ipsen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.63 -$211.90 million $0.29 71.97 Ipsen $3.07 billion 2.82 $625.98 million $2.09 12.35

Ipsen has higher revenue and earnings than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Ipsen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

About Ipsen

Ipsen S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics. The company also provides NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, and chronic renal failure, as well as GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents. In addition, it offers Smecta for chronic and acute diarrhea, and pain associated with functional bowel diseases; Forlax for constipation; Fortrans/Eziclen for bowel cleansing prior to endoscopy, X-ray examination, and colonic surgery; and Tanakan for cognitive disorders in adults, vertigo of vestibular origin and vestibular rehabilitation, and tinnitus. Further, the company provides Xermelo for the carcinoid syndrome; Cometriq for medullary thyroid cancer; Smebiocta/SmectaFlora Comfort, a food supplement; SmectaGas, a medical device used in the symptomatic treatment of gas-related gastrointestinal disorders and relief of gas-related symptoms; and Etiasa for inflammatory bowel diseases. Additionally, it offers other consumer healthcare products in the gastro-intestinal area, including Buscopan, Clin4000, Prontalgine, Suppositoria Glycerini, Mucothiol, Floractin, and Mucodyne. The company has various agreements with Debiopharm, Exelixis, Galderma, Blueprint Medicines, TerSera Therapeutics, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Teijin, Braintree Laboratories, Ethypharm, and Schwabe. Ipsen S.A. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. Ipsen S.A. is a subsidiary of Mayroy SA.

