Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DNNGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of DNNGY opened at $47.68 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.05.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

