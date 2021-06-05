Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to announce $155.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.48 million and the highest is $157.70 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $174.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $659.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.80 million to $673.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $802.46 million, with estimates ranging from $782.90 million to $838.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,168,000 after buying an additional 2,832,287 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,767,000 after acquiring an additional 522,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,152,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 65.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 929,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000,000 after purchasing an additional 367,724 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 120.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 624,908 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,074,000 after purchasing an additional 341,250 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.62. 293,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,253. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

