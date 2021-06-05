Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

OESX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lowered Orion Energy Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.88.

OESX opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $184.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 2.49. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 129,402 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

