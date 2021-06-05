Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) declared a dividend on Friday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.545 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Orange has decreased its dividend by 4.5% over the last three years.

NYSE ORAN opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.30. Orange has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

