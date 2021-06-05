Oppenheimer Weighs in on InterDigital, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of InterDigital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.72.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 13.76%. InterDigital’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.11. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $52.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth $776,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 14.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at $42,383,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 1,148.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 43,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 40,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

