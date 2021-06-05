Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 505.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $5,952,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $655.31 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.51 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $626.55.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.