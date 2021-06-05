Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,600 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,296,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 396.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 462,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after acquiring an additional 368,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,135,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,405,000 after purchasing an additional 275,686 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,703,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 280,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 189,011 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.95. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $34.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.