Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,459 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $119.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.83. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

