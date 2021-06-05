Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $495,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

