Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

Shares of ATCO opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATCO shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Atlas Profile

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.