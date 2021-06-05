Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,203 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 32.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.55. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INGR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.