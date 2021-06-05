OneRoot Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.84 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $3.65 million and $2.84 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00075415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.13 or 0.01001502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.77 or 0.09844342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00053070 BTC.

OneRoot Network Coin Profile

OneRoot Network is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars.

