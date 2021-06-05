Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 95,980 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 837,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 352,312 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 179.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 436,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 14.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

