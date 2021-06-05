Oddo Bhf Lowers ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) to Neutral

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AGESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $67.11.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.259 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.32%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.