Observer Price Up 1.9% Over Last Week (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, Observer has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $34.43 million and $73,686.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00075764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.98 or 0.01012650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,602.45 or 0.09940593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00053966 BTC.

About Observer

Observer is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.