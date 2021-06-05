Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Million

Brokerages expect Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) to post sales of $4.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oblong’s earnings. Oblong posted sales of $2.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Oblong will report full year sales of $18.10 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oblong.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. Oblong had a negative net margin of 70.39% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter.

OBLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bradley Woods reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oblong in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Oblong in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:OBLG opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.23. Oblong has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in Oblong in the first quarter valued at about $25,244,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Oblong during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,097,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oblong during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oblong by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Oblong in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

