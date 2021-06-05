Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.06.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OAS opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $95.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth $238,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth $285,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth $297,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.