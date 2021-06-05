Nvwm LLC Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 225.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 393,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,799,000 after buying an additional 75,343 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,325.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,468.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,275.41 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.52 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.