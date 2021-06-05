Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

JMM opened at $7.34 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

American Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve high monthly income, consistent with preservation of capital.

