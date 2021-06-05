Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 88,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 728,876 shares.The stock last traded at $13.68 and had previously closed at $13.26.

NUVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.