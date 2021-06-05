NuCypher (NU) Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 4th. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00001214 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $289.78 million and $429.03 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00077949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.70 or 0.01013308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.15 or 0.10136263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00051691 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,193,054,885 coins and its circulating supply is 648,750,000 coins. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

