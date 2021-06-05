Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,865 shares of company stock worth $24,290,358 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NUE opened at $108.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.17. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.