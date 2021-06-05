Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Upgraded at Pi Financial

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) was upgraded by Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$3.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$3.05. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) stock opened at C$2.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.78. Novo Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.38.

About Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V)

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

