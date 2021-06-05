Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Upgraded at Pi Financial

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) was upgraded by Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$3.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$3.05. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) stock opened at C$2.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.78. Novo Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.41 and a 1 year high of C$4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.38.
About Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V)
