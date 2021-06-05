Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $156.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NOVT opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.78. Novanta has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 113.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,312,423.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,834,000 after acquiring an additional 129,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Novanta by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,113,000 after acquiring an additional 54,784 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Novanta by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,594,000 after acquiring an additional 70,162 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Novanta by 2.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novanta by 6.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after acquiring an additional 63,543 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

