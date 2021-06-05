Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,979,530 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £2.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal property is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

