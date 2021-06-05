NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,698 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.61.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.