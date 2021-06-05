Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post $8.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.87 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $8.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $35.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.49 billion to $35.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $37.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.09 billion to $38.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.17.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,983. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $5,643,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,699. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

