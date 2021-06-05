NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $373,392,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in The Allstate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

In other The Allstate news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALL opened at $136.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.94. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

