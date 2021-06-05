NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after buying an additional 563,048 shares during the period. Brandywine Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,006,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,736,000 after acquiring an additional 156,390 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,482 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,860,000 after acquiring an additional 468,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,783,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

CPB stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

