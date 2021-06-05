NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Raymond James increased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $251.83 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

