NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB opened at $153.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.11. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $125.18 and a 12-month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

