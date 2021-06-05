NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 393 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE PIPR opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.23. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $53.89 and a fifty-two week high of $130.71.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $431.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

