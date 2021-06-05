North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$21.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. North American Construction Group traded as high as C$17.56 and last traded at C$17.35, with a volume of 65300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.94.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.00.

In other North American Construction Group news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$69,850. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635 in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of C$476.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.0699997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

