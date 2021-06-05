NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NORMA Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €45.78 ($53.86).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NORMA Group stock opened at €47.84 ($56.28) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.29. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €22.04 ($25.93) and a twelve month high of €47.98 ($56.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.44.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

