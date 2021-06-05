Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on NRDBY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

OTCMKTS:NRDBY remained flat at $$11.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. 42,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.24. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.