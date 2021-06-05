Nord Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $355,803.00 (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00008022 BTC on popular exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $355,803.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00066986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.26 or 0.00296092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00245078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.13 or 0.01128394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,566.96 or 1.00051030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,872 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.