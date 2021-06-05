Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Shares Down 2%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) traded down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.35 and last traded at $36.35. 326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.