NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CJS Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of NN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.54. NN has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.37.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.61 million. NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NN will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NN by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NN by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 489,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 56,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in NN by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 388,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

