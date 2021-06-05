NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lessened by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

