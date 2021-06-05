NEXT.coin (NEXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,920.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $651.39 or 0.01813411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.00 or 0.00470467 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00057295 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00020855 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000050 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003826 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.