New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Major Shareholder Sells $2,995,312.11 in Stock

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $2,995,312.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 108,871 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $4,387,501.30.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $10,417,866.03.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. 574,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,256. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.64.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

