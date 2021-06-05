Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,699 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $42,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 58.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 95,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 35,249 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.21.

NBIX opened at $94.39 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.89.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

