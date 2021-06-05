Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Nestlé stock opened at $125.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.23. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.72. The company has a market cap of $361.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $3.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Nestlé by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in Nestlé by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 26,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W increased its holdings in Nestlé by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 26.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

