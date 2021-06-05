Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares to Split on Monday, June 7th

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) are scheduled to split on Monday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, May 12th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 4th.

NEOG opened at $90.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.06. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.93.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $52,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,018.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,285.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,380 shares of company stock worth $8,474,555. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the first quarter worth $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.