Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Set to Split on Monday, June 7th

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, May 12th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 4th.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $90.48 on Friday. Neogen has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $90.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $3,560,427.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $52,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,018.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,380 shares of company stock worth $8,474,555. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

