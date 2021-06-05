NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kidoz and NeoGames, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoGames 0 0 4 0 3.00

NeoGames has a consensus target price of $40.25, indicating a potential downside of 35.89%. Given NeoGames’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeoGames is more favorable than Kidoz.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kidoz and NeoGames’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidoz $7.15 million 11.57 $100,000.00 N/A N/A NeoGames $49.20 million 28.07 $6.51 million $0.39 160.97

NeoGames has higher revenue and earnings than Kidoz.

Profitability

This table compares Kidoz and NeoGames’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidoz 2.10% 1.99% 1.69% NeoGames N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of NeoGames shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Kidoz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeoGames beats Kidoz on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

About NeoGames

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. was incorporated on 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

