Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 457,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $230.05. 1,299,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.53 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

