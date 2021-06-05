Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 10.0% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in American Express by 4.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.00. 3,239,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $165.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

